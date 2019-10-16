Mill O’ Forest flies the Green Flag again

A Stonehaven school is celebrating after being awarded its seventh Green Flag by Eco Schools Scotland.

Mill O’ Forest Primary is the only primary in Scotland to achieve the accolade – the only other school to have achieved this level is Stirling High School.

And the excited pupils were recently able to share their success with the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay during their visit to the town.

The seventh flag was secured by Mill O’ Forest following a considerable amount of hard work by the school’s Global Gang led by dedicated members of staff, Mrs Hardie and Mrs Salter.

The Global Gang is made up of a small group of pupils ranging from P2-7, elected by their fellow pupils.

It normally meets weekly with the teachers to work on various projects.

The route to secure each Green Flag involves focusing on three Eco School areas and one sustainable goal set down by Eco Schools Scotland.

For their latest ‘flag’, pupils chose to turn the spotlight on projects connected with water, food and the environment, waste minimisation, a Fairtrade Action Day, and litter.

The topics were then linked to sustainable goals of gender equality, climate action and life below water.

The Global Gang promoted the themes by conducting assemblies and organising events for the whole school to enjoy - these included a “Round the School Waste Quiz”, and a “World Water Day” when all pupils simulated a pipeline, passing containers of water over a distance.

Each year the group submits a garden design to the annual Gardening Scotland Show in Edinburgh.

In 2018, the entry for the “Pocket Garden” was chosen to be displayed as a finalist at the show but went on the win the overall competition in the sustainability section of the competition.

During the last week of term, staff and pupils enjoyed an assembly presented by the Global Gang to celebrate their achievement and appeal to fellow pupils to join them working towards their next Green Flag and the new environmental and sustainable projects they are planning.

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay learned of the school’s latest eco success when they met members of the Global Gang during their visit to Stonehaven.

The staff and pupils agree that this award would not have been achieved without the support received from outwith the school from parents, families and the local community at large.