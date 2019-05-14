Morag goes the extra mile for stroke charity

A Stonehaven woman, who had to learn how to walk and talk again after a severe stroke, is taking on a sponsored event for charity.

Morag Reid has challenged herself to the one-mile walk at the Duthie Daunder and Deeside Stride on Saturday, June 15, to raise vital funds for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland and the local Carron Stroke Group.

Morag suffered a serious stroke in 2008 when she suddenly collapsed in her home.

It took away her ability to walk, talk and do the things she loved like cooking and baking.

But now, 11 years on, Morag is taking brave steps to support others.

She said: “After my stroke, I had to completely start again and relearn how to walk, talk and cook.

“Everything I had done so easily before became impossible. I was in the hospital for five months and it took a long time to reach even the smallest goals.

“The scariest part for me was returning home from hospital. It was a huge readjustment but then I discovered my local stroke group.

“Meeting other stroke survivors made me realise I’m not alone and it’s been completely life-changing.”

Morag added: “All of the money I raise from the Duthie Daunder and Deeside Stride will help people like me get the help they need and encourage them to be a part of the community again.

“So please, give as much as you can to help people live a better life after a stroke.”

Katie Jones, Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland’s fundraising officer, said: “What Morag has overcome is truly amazing and we hope her story inspires others across the north east to don their trainers and stroll or stride to help change lives.

“We can’t wait to cheer her across the finish line in just a few weeks’ time.

“This is your chance to grab your friends and family and support local stroke survivors like Morag.

“And with each and every step, you will be helping people do more than just survive – you can help them live their lives to the full.”

Find out more information and enter online at www.chss.org.uk/duthiedaunder, call 0300 12 12 888 or email katie.jones@chss.org.uk.