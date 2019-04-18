Move to protect Mearns Coastal Path

Efforts are under way to restore and maintain the Mearns Coastal Path.

The scenic walking route is at risk of being lost completely through erosion and storm damage.

Mearns Coastal Trail Development Group, a subgroup of Visit Mearns, has recently been successful in a bid for first stage funding that will allow initial work to begin in order protect the popular route.

The overall aim is to develop and promote the trail by linking existing attractions and points of interest, while providing opportunities to develop new attractions and services.

Volunteers are keen to preserve and promote the wide and varied heritage and natural history of the area for both local communities and visitors along the Mearns coast.

Nigel Taylor, who is chair of Our Mearns Tourism Association, said: “Once fully restored and with its stunning views and accessible terrain, the trail will attract visitors and walkers of all abilities.

“It will enable local people and visitors to reach neighbouring settlements and partake in recreational, health and fitness activities.

“Involvement by volunteers in aspects of the project will enhance their resilience, social co-operation and interaction with each other and nearby communities along the path.

“In addition, by improving access to the attractions of the trail, we would expect increased tourism with potential growth in local recreational and business spin-off opportunities.

“This would lead to stimulation of the local economy, creation of more jobs, and hence reduce the migration of young people from the area,” he added.

The route from Inverbervie to Johnshaven has recently been upgraded.

The Mearns Coastal Trail Development Group is concentrating its efforts on the stretch from Johnshaven to the St Cyrus Nature Reserve.

It has been neglected and some sections have become unsafe and even impassable.

The medium to long-term project will focus on safety and access.