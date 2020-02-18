New CLAN shop pops up in Stonehaven

A North-east charity has brought its pop-up shop to Stonehaven this week.

CLAN Cancer Support, which has centres across the region, has four permanent shops which sell donated goods and the organisation’s merchandise.

The charity has taken its popular pop-up shop to Stonehaven where it opened on Tuesday and will remain until Saturday.

It is based at 68-72 Allardice Street and is open from 10am-4pm.

The boutique has a wide range of clothing, accessories, household items and books, and much of the stock is new, or nearly new.

Colin Tough, regional retail manager for CLAN, said: “CLAN’s shops have a reputation for high-quality goods, and the shops provide a vital source of revenue, which helps us provide cancer support services across the North-east.

“We have held a number of pop-up shops in locations where we are not able to have a permanent presence, and the response has been overwhelming.”

He added: “We want to change the perception of charity shops and showcase the items of clothing, jewellery and much more on offer.

“Whether you are supporter or a client of CLAN, or you are just looking for a bargain, we encourage the people of Stonehaven to come along and have a browse.”

CLAN, which has been supporting people affected by cancer for more than 36 years, is a local charity which first started in Aberdeen.

It now also has a presence across the city, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Northern Isles.

The organisation has more than 60 staff, a further 50 therapists and counsellors and over 400 volunteers.