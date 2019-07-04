New lead sponsor for Johnshaven Fish Fest

Johnshaven’s popular fish festival will this year be sponsored by Fotheringham Homes.

The festival, being held on August 3, will feature a lively day of celebration including live music held on two outside stages, a pipe band, Scottish dancers, and an array of stalls offering arts and crafts and a fine selection of local delicacies including Johnshaven Lobsters caught fresh that day.

Last year’s event was attended by more than 6000 visitors.

The proceeds of the event have enabled the Johnshaven Fish Festival to make donations to some worthy causes such as Montrose Lifeboat, in recognition of the part they play in saving lives at sea.

A spokesperson for the festival said: “Year-on-year our audience and legacy has grown. We could not have achieved such acumen without the supoort of our sponsors.”

Michael Fotheringham, managing director of Fotheringham Homes said: “We are delighted to support the 2019 Johnshaven Fish Festival.

“After seeing it gather so much momentum, we are excited to be involved and to see what this year brings.”