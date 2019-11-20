New-look Newtonhill cafe opens its doors

The former village shop in Newtonhill - closed for some time- has been given a new lease of life.

It has now opened as a cafe - called the Skateraw Store - serving a range of hot drinks and cakes for both sit in and takeaway.

Having worked together in other cafes in the past, the new operators, Jamie Donald and Anna Hall, recently decided to take the plunge and set up on their own as they saw the need for something local.

They say the new venture seems to be working well as after only a few days, business is already brisk.

Anna and Jamie are both graduates of Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen and their artistic flair is well demonstrated in their transformation of the shop.

Children are especially catered for with a supply of toys and books.

Plans for the cafe include possibly starting soup and sandwich lunches in due course, and stocking basic items such as papers and milk in the area to the rear of the premises.

Opening times are Tuesday till Saturday from 9am till 4pm but these may be extended if a demand exists – for example opening for breakfast.