Newtonhill is the place to stay – survey

Newtonhill is third in the Bank of Scotland survey of most desirable seaside communities
Newtonhill is third in the Bank of Scotland survey of most desirable seaside communities

Newtonhill is the third most sought-after Scottish seaside community in which to live, according to a new study.

Bank of Scotland research indicates that homebuyers could save up to £27,146 by purchasing a home in one of Scotland’s coastal communities.

Seaside property price rises have been lower than those across the country as a whole.

The survey shows that Scotland’s most expensive homes are mainly found on the east coast.

Newtonhill is third on the list for 2018 at £221,515, with Stonehaven next on £218,163. North Berwick was most expensive with an average house price of £346,225.

North Kincardine Councillor Ian Mollison said: “Newtonhill is a great place to stay, so I can understand why the survey has the village as one of the most desirable places in the country.

“For a small community Newtonhill has a surprising range of facilities. Shops, pubs, a primary school, takeaways, parks, a beach and more. Plus a great community spirit. However, it could be better. A re-opened station would be welcome. We also have the former village store waiting for someone to open again.”