Newtonhill man’s trades accolade

A Newtonhill man was honoured recently at a formal trades event.

Harry Tremain was invited to attend a special awards ceremony hosted by the Wrights and Coopers Incorporation - one of Aberdeen’s Seven Incorporated Trades - at Trinity Hall to recognise his achievements at North East Scotland College (NEScol).

Harry has been attending NESCol to study for an HNC in Built Environment, while also working for Deeside Timberframe Ltd.

He was named runner-up in the Gordon Archibald Medal competition.

The medal, presented by the Wrights and Coopers to honour their former Deacon Gordon Archibald, who died in 2007 after 54 years membership of the organisation, has been awarded annually since 2011.

Joinery apprentices also attended the ceremony to be presented with Advanced Craft prizes and the William Daniel Award.

Susan Grant, NESCol director of learning, said, “The college is proud of its continued association with the Wrights and Coopers and is grateful for the encouragement it gives to all our joinery and HNC Built Environment students.

“This event congratulates students who have gone that extra mile to achieve craft excellence and we are delighted that family, employers and invited guests were able to share this experience thanks to the generosity of Trinity Hall.”

The Wrights and Coopers have represented a broad church of craftsmen who have used common materials and tools in their line of work, all falling under the shared umbrella when the Seven Incorporated Trades was established.

The artistry and talents of generations live on in modern guises through today’s members.