Nippy Dippers out in force at Stonehaven

Nearly 300 hardy souls braved a chilly New Year’s Day to take part in Stonehaven’s Nippy Dip.

The event was organised in the old harbour by Stonehaven and District Community Council.

This year the council was supporting the Mackie Academy Young Carers Initiative.

The group consists of pupils of all ages who have significant extra caring responsibilities at home.

It provides support and advice for young people in school and organises social events and respite activities to give them some time away from their additional duties.

On the day, the collection totalled £2904.

Community council member Mike Duncan said: “We are really pleased with the outcome as we originally set ourselves a target of £2000 for them.

“In terms of dipper numbers, we had 282 enthusiastic souls this year - a significant jump from the 100 in 2019.”

He added the Just Giving page they set up would remain open for a couple of weeks.

It can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stonehaven-nippy-dip-2020?utm_term=QvqBvVWQA.