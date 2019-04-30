North-east MP leads the Westminster pack in marathon

A North-east politician beat a crowded field to finish the London Marathon as the fastest Westminster parliamentarian.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie completed the race in three hours and 40 minutes.

He pipped fellow Scottish Conservative and last year’s fastest MP John Lamont by two minutes.

A total of 14 MPs took part in the marathon.

Welsh Secretary and Conservative MP Alun Cairns finished as the third fastest UK parliamentarian, while Stockon South MP Paul Williams was the quickest from the Labour benches.

Mr Bowie, parliamentary private secretary to the Prime Minister, said it was his first London Marathon.

He raised more than £1,500 for Alzheimer Research UK, the leading dementia research charity dedicated to diagnosis, prevention, treatment and cure of the condition.

Mr Bowie said: “This was my first attempt at the London Marathon so I really had no idea how I would do.

“I am absolutely exhausted, but delighted to have finished as the fastest MP.

“Last year it was my party colleague John Lamont, so I will enjoy letting him know who is the quickest for the next 12 months at least.

“I am most pleased, however, to have raised so much for a charity that is very close to my heart.

“I would like to thank everybody who sponsored me for this race, and I know the money donated is going to a very good cause that can make a real difference in people’s lives.”