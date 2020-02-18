Paws on Plastic reaches 15,000 online members

An online environmental campaign led by a Stonehaven primary school teacher has reached 15,000 members across social media.

Marion Montgomery started Paws on Plastic in November, 2018, and it has grown across the globe and is now spread over 60 countries in six continents.

Around 2,400 new members and followers have been attracted to the group on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The initiative encourages dog owners to pick up a couple of pieces of litter on every walk.

Marion launched the campaign after noticing how much debris was lying about in Stonehaven when walking her Labrador, Paddy.

She told the Leader: “We’ve had an unbelievable start to the year.

“January was hectic, welcoming so many new members. It just shows the real desire among dog owners to protect wildlife and our precious environment from harm.

“As awareness of the horrendous impact of plastic pollution grows, more and more people are looking for ways to combat it.

“Paws on Plastic gives dog owners a simple action they can take which makes a huge difference.”

Marion added: “The beauty of Paws on Plastic is that no extra time or effort is required as it only takes a minute to pick up a couple of pieces of litter as part of your everyday dog walking routine.

“I want to say a huge thank you to my family, friends and all our members for all their efforts.”