Plans lodged for harbour repairs

Plans have been drawn up to carry out repairs at Stonehaven Harbour.

The proposals involve work to three piers which have steel sheet pile walls.

A number of inspections completed on the sheet piles showed there was significant corrosion and holing due to their age.

Aberdeenshire Council, which manages the harbour, is seeking the go-ahead for the project.

A report accompanying the planning application states that the majority of the harbour walls are faced in traditional building stone or concrete.

However, the end sections of the Net Pier, Fish Jetty and South Pier are encased by steel sheet piles.

It notes: “In addition to the visible holes, there is some deterioration of the piles visible above sea level

“The sheet piles are not part of the original construction, having been installed in the region of 60 and 70 years ago.

“They have since reached the end of their design life.

“It has been reported that very little maintenance has been carried out on the structures since 2011

“More recent surveys have outlined a further deterioration in the structures’ condition.”

The report continues: “As the harbour is a Grade B listed structure, the works must also be sensitive to the historic appearance of the harbour.

“It is therefore proposed to install a like for like replacement of the sheet piles.”

Stonehaven is the largest recreational harbour in Aberdeenshire and was originally built in 1607.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said the application will be determined on its merits.