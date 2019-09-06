Prime Minister announces extra funding for Scots farmers

Scotland’s farming leaders have welcomed £51.4 million of extra funding announced by the Prime Minister on a visit to Aberdeenshire.

The cash, over the next two years, is in addition to the £160 million package for farmers unveiled earlier this week as part of the Government’s Spending Review.

Boris Johnson announced the additional money, recommended in the Bew Review, during a visit to a farm near Banchory where he met NFU Scotland officials.

He’d earlier toured Peterhead fishmarket.

Speaking after meeting Mr Johnson, NFU Scotland president Andrew McCornick said: “On top of the Chancellor’s welcome announcement in his spending review that Scotland is to receive £160 million in convergence funding, we welcome the positive outcome of the Bew Review into future funding allocations and Government’s speedy response to the review’s recommendations.

“Taken together, the two announcements will inject £211 million into Scottish agriculture over the next two years. At a time of uncertainty, that represents the largest funding uplift for the sector in recent memory.”

The Prime Minister is expected to stay overnight at Balmoral before returning south tomorrow.