Residents urged to support Recycle Week

Aberdeenshire Council is encouraging residents to put waste in the appropriate bins in Recycle Week, which runs from Monday, September 23, until Sunday, September 29.

More than 70% of the waste produced in the region could be recycled using existing services. However, the current figure stands at around 43%.

In addition to benefiting the environment, recycling is also much cheaper than landfill.

Throughout the week-long campaign, the council is helping residents to recycle more.

During the initiative, the local authority’s community waste officers are hosting information sessions at various locations.

They are Tuesday, September 24 - Banchory Library, 10am-noon; Morrison’s supermarket, Peterhead, 11am-3pm; Wednesday, September 25 - Fly Cup Catering coffee shop, Inverurie, 10am-2pm; Thursday, September 26 - Alford Library, 11am-3pm; Friday, September 27 - Community Coffee Shop at Kemnay Village Hall, 9.30-11.30am.

Residents can drop in and ask questions, learn about all forms of recycling, and find out what happens to their recycling once it has been collected.

New stickers are also being placed on the blue-lidded recycling bins throughout September. The labels specify what can be recycled at kerbside and give details of where more information can be found.

Crews will aim to cover all recycling bins by the end of the month, but stickers will also be available for residents at household recycling centres (HRCs).

More information about recycling can be found on the council’s website, from checking recycling bin day to an A-Z recycling guide and what happens to the materials afterwards.

Councillor Peter Argyle, chair of the infrastructure services committee, said: “Recycle Week is a great opportunity for householders to make a positive contribution to Aberdeenshire’s recycling efforts.

“We hope the information provided during the week will encourage residents to make a push towards increased recycling rates.”

For a complete guide on the materials that can be recycled in Aberdeenshire, see the A-Z guide at http://bit.ly/AshireAZ.

For any queries about recycling, visit Recycling and Waste Aberdeenshire Facebook page or email the team at

waste@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.