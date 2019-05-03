RNLI’s ‘yellow alert’ in Stoney

Stonehaven’s war memorial was lit up yellow to mark the start of the RNLI’s Mayday campaign.

Landmarks across Scotland were be bathed in the same colour to raise awareness of the lifesaving work of volunteers.

The charity is hoping the ‘yellow alert’ will inspire people to become involved with the RNLI, supported entirely by public donations, and help to save lives.

The public is being asked to organise an event during May to help fund the iconic yellow kit worn by lifeboat crew volunteers up and down the country.

In Stonehaven, an open day will be held on Sunday, May 12, at the lifeboat station from 11am until 3pm.

Stonehaven RNLI community fundraising branch chair Karen Smith said: “During the month of May we’re asking people in our community and across the country to do their bit to help fund our volunteer crews’ lifesaving kit.

“The RNLI is entirely funded by the generosity of the public, we wouldn’t exist without them, and ‘Mayday’ gives people a chance to get creative and have a bit of fun all whilst helping to save lives.”

She added: “For example, a bake sale that raises £55 would buy a pair of our protective, steel-toe wellies for a crew member.

“Those boots could take part in hundreds of shouts and play their part in saving lives at sea.”

The open day will include lifeboat displays, children’s games, BBQ, teas and coffees and organisers are encouraging the community to lend its support.

In 2018, Stonehaven’s lifeboat launched four times, and this year the crew has so far been called out on a total of four occasions.