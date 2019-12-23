Scottish SPCA warning over Christmas pets

The Scottish SPCA has urged people to be aware of the pitfalls of buying a pet for Christmas.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity’s rescue centres stop rehoming over the festive period each year to avoid people taking an animal home as a gift.

The organisation says it won’t be possible to rehome a young animal from the Scottish SPCA until Friday, January 3.

All of the centres are open for the public to visit, but not to give an animal a home.

Acting manager of the Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre at Drumoak, Louise Griese, said, “Each year we care for unwanted animals that were given as gifts and the novelty has worn off.

“People should consider the commitment they are making when taking on any animal.”

She added: “Animals need attention, care and love which is a life-long obligation.

“Food, veterinary treatment and toys to provide mental stimulation can be very costly so there is also the financial commitment to think about with any pet.

“In the worst cases, unwanted pets can be abandoned.”