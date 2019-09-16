Scouts plea for hut renovation support

Mearns Scouts have launched a campaign to raise around £30,000 towards hut renovations.

Laurencekirk Scout Group held the first in a series of soup and sweet events recently to kick-off the fundraising.

The Scout hut is in urgent need of repair and leaders are encouraging the community to lend its support.

The group is a long-standing one in the town and currently has 21 Beavers, 35 Cubs split into two packs and 21 Scouts.

There is a waiting list for Beavers which would allow another colony to open, but new leaders would be needed.

Catherine Houston, vice-chair of Laurencekirk Scout Group, said: “The leaders like to take the members out and about as much as possible and to expose them to new experiences that they might not otherwise have the opportunity to do.

“However, in order to do so we also need a functioning Scout Hut, which allows equipment to be stored, activities to take place indoors and a meeting place for planning to take place.”

Its activities last term and this include first aid training, scuba diving, pitching tents, orienteering, visits from a guided dog and a tour of a fire station.

The hall is also used by other groups during the week, including Grampian Cardiac Rehabilitation Association (GCRA) which runs exercise and well-being classes.

Catherine added: “Unfortunately, at the end of last year the heating failed in the hut.

“Parts of the system were able to be used to allow some of the system to work but it does mean that the hut is not being fully heated.

“Luckily it was not a cold winter last year but we would like to try to replace the heating system as soon as possible. At the same time the external cladding has started to fail.

“The inside of the hall is in very good condition having been recently renovated, but in order to keep it in this condition we need to replace the cladding as soon as possible.”

Work to the heating and cladding amounts to around £30,000 and the group would like to hear from anyone who can support the fund-raising drive.

Soup and sweet events will be also be running on the first Saturday of October and November.

The group is planning a beetledrive in November and has other ideas in the pipeline for early next year.

Meanwhile, anyone interested in becoming a Scout group leader can contact chair@laurencekirkscouts.org.uk.