Shire concert bands strike gold at finals

Three Aberdeenshire school bands received awards at the national finals of the Scottish Concert Band Festival.

Portlethen Academy Concert Band, conducted by Sarah Gove, received the gold plus award.

The gold plus award for Portlethen Academy

Gold awards were given to the Mackie Academy Concert Band, also conducted by Sarah Gove, and to South Central Aberdeenshire Youth Concert Band, conducted by Bruce Wallace.

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire education and children’s services committee chair, praised the achievements.

She said: “Once again pupils from Aberdeenshire schools have been honoured for their musical talents at the national finals of the Scottish Concert Band Festival.

“I would like to thank the hard work and dedication shown by not only the pupils themselves but also the teachers and staff who have played a key role in these school concert bands being given these prestigious awards,” she added.

Justin Brook, the council’s instrumental music manager, added: “I would like to say how proud we are of all the musicians who took part in the festival to achieve these impressive results.”

The finals of the Scottish Concert Band Festival were held at Perth Concert Hall.

Bands awarded gold award or higher were invited to perform over the weekend of Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17.

Those who achieved the silver, or silver plus awards, were asked to perform on Sunday, March 31.