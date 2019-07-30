Slug Road reopens after bridge work

Work on bridges on the A957 Stonehaven-Crathes Slug Road has been completed ahead of schedule.

Closures have been in place since the beginning of July to allow repairs to the structures at Blairydrine, Cowton, Mowrie and Findlayston.

The roadworks had been due to continue until August 24.

Aberdeenshire Council confirmed the project has ended and the road reopened.

The repairs were carried out during the summer to allow the use of traditional techniques and materials on the historic bridges.

A diversion route was in operation via the AWPR.