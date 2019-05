The SNP were the clear winners in the European Election in Aberdeenshire.

The party received 23,255 votes across the region.

In second place were the Brexit Party with 14,671 followed by the Conservatives on 13,297.

The Liberal Democrats were next with 12,496 and then the Scottish Green Party on 4573 votes.

Labour came sixth with 2199.

A total of 74,266 voted in Aberdeenshire from an electorate of 192,269, representing a turnout of 38.6%.