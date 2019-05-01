Special brew for Stoney beer festival

A one-off beer is being crafted to mark the 10th anniversary of one of Scotland’s biggest beer festivals, staged in Stonehaven.

Midsummer Beer Happening is inviting people to name the brew – with the winner getting four weekend passes for the event at Baird Park from June 20-22.

Organiser Robert Lindsay said: “We have been looking at many ways to mark this milestone year for the Happening and one is to create a 10th anniversary beer.

“It will only be available during the three days of the festival, so if you don’t try it then, you won’t have the chance again.

“We are working on a recipe to create what we’re calling a North-east (NE) IPA.

“It will be modern and hazy just like the harr, full of aroma and flavour representing international hop flavours from across the globe, which we think is also a good representation of what the Happening is all about.”

Robert said that a special beer needs a special name.

He added: “That’s why we are asking beer fans in the North-east what to call it.

“We want something that will reflect both the Happening and this new beer.”