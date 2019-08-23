Stonehaven all set for harbour festival

Look out your waterproofs, clean the sunglasses, find the wellies, and buy some sunscreen, because you’ll very likely need it all.

This weekend sees the annual Stonehaven Harbour Festival get underway, and organisers have promised there will be something for everyone.

If you’re looking for a fun-filled family day out, this is set to provide it in spades - just take your bucket with you too!

Organisers have been praying to the weather Gods that they won’t have a repeat of last year when they were forced to cancel the event.

Splasher the Dolphin will be present to open this year’s festival on Sunday.

There will also be a sandcastle building competition, a save our seas-themed fancy dress competition, along with a multitude of stalls to keep all the family entertained.

The local Round Table will be there with their candy floss and popcorn machines working overtime with a bit of luck, while the Rotary Club will be cooking up a storm with kippers of all things, and the Lions will have their legendary BBQ on the go.

Organisers said: “We are delighted to have Surfers Against Sewage and Paws on Plastic working with us at this year’s festival. They will both be on hand throughout the day to offer advice on how we can all help the environment.

“Mearns FM will be providing the music on the day for all to enjoy.

“We would like to thank all our sponsors and everyone who helps pull the event together for the community to enjoy. Now we hope for good weather!”