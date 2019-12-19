Stonehaven care home named Scotland’s best

A care home in Stonehaven has been crowned ‘Scotland Care Home of the Year’ at the Caring UK Awards 2019.

The national awards, which were held in Leicester, celebrate and reward excellence and team effort in care homes across the UK.

Mowat Court’s culture is centred around promoting residents’ independence and positive risk-taking.

Team members are known to be proactive and go above and beyond to make a difference, while residents are encouraged to take an active part in the home’s life, through the resident ambassador scheme.

Over the past few years, Mowat Court on Kirkton Road has been heavily involved in the Care Inspectorate’s ‘Care About Physical Activity’ (CAPA) initiative.

Consequently, the home has implemented a wide range of activities, designed to suit all abilities, including yoga, swimming and pilates, as well as ballroom and Latin dance classes taught by a professional instructor.

The team also offers opportunities for residents with limited mobility to get involved, by offering one-to-one sessions to help them build up their strength, movement and confidence.

There are many examples showing the benefits of the CAPA initiative.

Residents who use wheelchairs have been swimming, and general wellbeing has also improved; another resident now travels to Edinburgh to walk through the city and took part in a sponsored walk after living a sedentary lifestyle for many years.

Kirsten Bell, home manager at Mowat Court, said: “I am thrilled that we have been named ‘Scotland Care Home of the Year’ at the Caring UK Awards – this is a fantastic achievement for the home, and I couldn’t be prouder.

“Our involvement in the CAPA initiative played a huge part in setting us apart from the competition, but I think our award win is also down to the fact that our team always strives to make a difference in every resident’s life.

“We’ve developed a positive, person-centred culture here at Mowat Court, and the results speak for themselves – it’s wonderful to see so many residents becoming more independent every day, taking up new hobbies or rekindling forgotten ones.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to the team for their commitment and dedication. Mowat Court wouldn’t be the same without the people who live and work there, so this award truly is a testament to their hard work and the wonderful community we have created.”

Mowat Court provides personalised full-time residential, nursing and dementia care for up to 46 older people, as well as short-term respite care designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives.