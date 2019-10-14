Stonehaven care home shortlisted for top award

A care home in Stonehaven has been shortlisted for a national care award.

Care UK’s Mowat Court, on Kirkton Road, has made it to the final stage in the ‘Scotland Care Home of the Year’ category in the Caring UK Awards 2019.

The national awards celebrate and reward excellence and team effort in care homes.

Mowat Court’s culture is centred around promoting residents’ independence and positive risk-taking.

Care UK says team members are known to be proactive and to go above and beyond for those in their care, while residents are encouraged to take an active part in the home’s life through the resident ambassador scheme.

Over the past few years, Mowat Court has been heavily involved in the Care Inspectorate’s ‘Care About Physical Activity’ (CAPA) initiative.

As such, the home has introduced a wide range of activities, designed to suit all abilities, including yoga, swimming, as well as ballroom and Latin dance classes taught by a professional instructor.

The team also offers opportunities for residents with limited mobility to get involved, by offering one-to-one sessions with yoga and pilates instructors to help them build up their strength, movement and confidence.

Kirsten Bell, home manager at Mowat Court, said: “We are thrilled to have been named as a finalist in the ‘Scotland Care Home of the Year’ category at the Caring UK Awards.

“We strive to help residents to regain their independence, so when the CAPA initiative came along, we knew we had to get involved. “We’re extremely proud of the very positive culture we’ve created here at Mowat Court, and we’d like to wish luck to everyone who has made the finals. We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed.”

Mowat Court is an established care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.

The home has a comprehensive activity programme, offering a mix of themed events, group activities and days out.