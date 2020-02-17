Stonehaven company retains top tourism status

A Stonehaven-based self-catering provider has retained a top accreditation from VisitScotland.

Dalriada Luxury Lodges has secured the national tourism organisation’s five-star Quality Assurance award for a second year running.

The scheme is recognised as a benchmark for quality throughout the tourism industry and operates across accommodation, visitor attractions and the food sectors.

The star gradings, as related to self-catering, focus on the standard and quality of welcome, hospitality, service and character of the accommodation as well as the standards of housekeeping. The award also takes account of the facilities provided.

Kelly McAlpine, managing director of Dalriada Luxury Lodges, said that renewal of the five-star status demonstrated the commitment to delivering superior standards to guests every time.

She said: “The whole team at Dalriada Lodges strives to deliver consistently high levels of standards to each guest, on every stay.

“Our guests tell us that they appreciate the comfort, style and facilities provided at our lodges, and they love little extra touches, too.

“Combined, it means guests have everything at their fingertips to relax, unwind and enjoy a leisurely stay, from the moment they arrive right through until their departure.”

The family-run lodges occupy a prime spot overlooking Stonehaven Bay.

Each lodge has two en-suite bedrooms, spacious lounge and fully-equipped kitchen.