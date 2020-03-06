Stonehaven company staff give local charity a boost

A company has presented a local charity with a four-figure donation following a staff challenge.

Stonehaven-based Deeside Timberframe Limited donated £1550 to the Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Swimming Pool.

A team from the firm tackled the 10k Banchory Beast Race at Knockburn Loch at the end of last September.

Amy Smith, Emma Sinclair, Neil Rennie, Stephen Brown, Martin Thomson and Harry Tremain completed the course, which included 25 obstacles, in an impressive 2 hours 50 minutes.

Some members had previously done the challenge and encouraged others to join them to support the charity.

Contracts supervisor lan Kammer, said: “We had a great team spirit with those who had previously survived the Beast Race supporting the first timers.

“In the run up to the event I think there were some nerves creeping in as photos of the course started appearing online and stories of freezing water temperatures, bogs and huge slides were circulating.

“However, in the end even those tackling it for the first time said how much they had enjoyed it - who wouldn’t want to swim through bogs and lochs in Scotland in September after all.”

He added: “The Stonehaven outdoor pool is not only a fantastic local amenity but something that people travel from all over the north-east to use.

“For us, it was important that we supported a local charity.

“Thanks to the support of Leys Group which matched the team’s fundraising, we smashed our initial fundraising target which made all the mud, bogs and jumping into a freezing loch worthwhile.”