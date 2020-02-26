Stonehaven drop-in on library services

A series of open public engagement events is being held in libraries throughout Aberdeenshire.

The informal drop-in sessions are giving people the chance to find out more about Live Life Aberdeenshire’s plans for developing libraries, and the opportunity to share their opinions and ideas about future services.

An online survey seeking views on future library provision runs until the end of the month and has already attracted more than 5,000 responses.

The open sessions in communities are intended to complement this survey, seeking the opinions of those who use – or don’t yet use – their local library.

Staff are available in each venue to talk through planned changes and improvements, with a wealth of information about the ways in which libraries fit into community life at the moment.

Modern libraries aim to be at the heart of their community and people are being encouraged to take the opportunity to shape their local service.

A drop-in session will be held at Stonehaven Library tomorrow (Thursday) from 11.30am-6.30pm.