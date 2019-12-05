Stonehaven environmental night a success

A film evening was held recently in Stonehaven to highlight environmental protection.

Vitamin Sea was screened in the town hall, telling of paddleboarder Cal Major’s journey from Land’s End to John O’Groats raising awareness of plastic pollution.

Organiser Charlie Barrow said: “The film carried a great balance between the edge-of-the-seat tension as she negotiated dangerous coastal tides and currents to travel the length of the UK on her paddle board, as well as footage of the kind of plastic pollution that she encountered on her way which really resonated with the audience.

“It also raised the issue of mental health and wellbeing in our society and how being out amongst nature can provide a valuable antidote to the stresses of modern life.”

The event, attended by around 60 people, included talks by Amy Barclay, from Surfers Against Sewage, who spoke about beach cleans, and Crawford Paris, of East Grampian Coastal Partnership, who described the Turning The Plastic Tide project encouraging communities to clean up their coastlines.

A total of £126 raised through raffles and donations will be split between Surfers Against Sewage and East Grampian Coastal Partnership.

Charlie added: “Enabling these community groups to get together and chat was one of the main successes of the evening.”

The screening was supported by North East Arts Touring and the charity Aberdeen for A Fairer World.