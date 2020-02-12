Stonehaven fish and chip shop gets a brand new look

An award-winning Stonehaven takeaway has a new look after undergoing a complete revamp.

The Bay Fish & Chips has invested in equipment to further enhance sustainability.

Features include shallower sinks to reduce water wastage, a zero emissions fryer, new fridge units and a gluten-free fryer.

The £250,000 refurbishment is the most significant to date for The Bay since it opened 14 years ago.

The business has picked up multiple awards for its sustainability efforts.

Owner and chef Calum Richardson said: “We’re delighted with the finished result. It’s a fantastic way to kick-start 2020.

“Sustainability has always been a key pillar of our culture and it’s what we instil in all of our employees.

“We closed our doors in January for 16 days to complete the refit and our customers absolutely love the new look.”

The Bay is the highest-rated fish and chip shop by the Sustainable Restaurant Association and the only one on their prestigious top 20 list. It was also the highest-ranking UK entry in Lonely Planet’s ‘Ultimate Eatlist 2018’.