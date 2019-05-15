Stonehaven home a finalist

A Stonehaven home, extended and renovated by Hyve Architects, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the search for Scotland’s Home of the Year.

People were invited to submit their homes for consideration for the series, which airs on BBC Scotland.

The best 21 – three from each of seven regions – were selected and filmed for the programme, with one being selected by judges as the overall regional winner.

The Gables, an Edwardian period property in the heart of Stonehaven conservation area, has already won several awards for Hyve’s design for a contemporary open plan kitchen and family area which complements the existing granite building.

The work also included creation of an additional bedroom and en-suite, conversion of the attic into a games room and en-suite bedroom and other internal improvements.

It will now go forward along with the six other regional winners to the grand final to be broadcast after all the finalists have been selected.

Judges described the Gables extension as “breath taking” and praised the “home of two halves” for its good balance of family knick knacks, practicality, fun and comfort.

Nikki Ritchie, Hyve director and project architect, said: “It was a pleasure to work with this family who had the vision to appreciate what could be achieved with a bold, contemporary extension and the confidence to allow us to create it.

“The homes in this series are stunning and we are delighted that the Gables is listed as one of those and has been selected as a regional finalist.”