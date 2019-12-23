Stonehaven hosts a special festive lunch

Volunteers are putting the final touches to a special meal in Stonehaven on Christmas Day.
Most people spend the festivities surrounded by family and friends - but others will spend it alone.
For the fifth year running, local volunteer Scott Reid is organising a free Christmas dinner for those in the town who would otherwise be on their own.
The three-course lunch, between 11am and 1pm, will be held in St James’ Church Hall.
Scott said: “We are hoping to have around 20 people attending.
“We are very lucky that the whole community has offered to help.
“We get a lot of support from local businesses and organisations of which we are very appreciative.”
He added that local people had offered to provide transport for the lunch.