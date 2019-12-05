Stonehaven in the festive spirit

The festive season got under way in style in Stonehaven on Saturday with the switch-on of the Christmas lights.

Organised by Stonehaven and District Lions Club, the event was once again a big success.

The community council, helped by the Fireballs Association and many individual volunteers, spent two days getting the tree - donated by Richard Holman-Baird and the Baird family - in place and decorated.

Community councillor Jim Stephen said: “Thanks again to the Baird family and estate workers and to the many volunteers who have given up days’ work to get the tree decorated.

“We hope it brings pleasure to many.”

Julie Lindeman, of Stonehaven Lions, added: “The Lions would like to thank all the groups that helped us put on this event.

“There is no way we could do this without all the support and help we get.

“Thanks to all who braved the bitterly cold weather to come along have fun and see the lights getting switched on.”

The ceremony was performed by Lorna Hay, of the Market Bar, with grandchildren Cassie and Matthew.

There was plenty of entertainment including dancing, singing, football skills and a performance by Newtonhill Pipe Band.

Mearns FM provided the music throughout the afternoon.