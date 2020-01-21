Stonehaven lifeboat station seeks shore crew

Stonehaven’s RNLI station has launched a recruitment drive for shore crew.

The unit is looking for volunteer crew and tractor drivers for its operations.

The roles involve undertaking and maintaining competency based training, to be on call for lifeboat ‘shouts’, to attend exercises and to contribute to the overall upkeep of the station, lifeboats and equipment.

Volunteers would have specific availability that would allow them to commit to regular Sunday morning and Thursday evening training sessions, and respond to service calls as and when needed.

A spokesperson for the Stonehaven station said: “We are looking for interested parties to help the community in providing essential lifesaving work to prevent the loss of life at sea.

“The station has an excellent opportunity for members of the local community to become part of the team, learn new skills and gain the satisfaction of playing your part in the community in which we serve.

“Given the nature of life-boating, the pager can go off at any time of the day or night therefore there is often an element of unsociable hours.

“Being a shore crew member means you’re available to respond to emergencies 24 hours a day, seven days a week and committing to an extensive RNLI training program which will turn you into a shore crew member is all part of the deal.”

To find out more, email Stonehaven@rnli.org.uk or apply via www.rnli.org/volroles.