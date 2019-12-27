Stonehaven Nippy Dippers to brave the elements

Preparations are well under way for Stonehaven’s New Year’s Day Nippy Dip.

The popular event is organised in the old harbour by Stonehaven and District Community Council.

This year the council is supporting the Mackie Academy Young Carer Group.

The group is made up of pupils of all ages who have significant extra caring responsibilities at home.

It provides support and advice for young people in school and organises social events and respite activities to give them some time away from their additional duties.

The timings have changed for the 2020 Nippy Dip.

Traditionally it has started with registration at 10am at the RNLI boat shed in the harbour with the actual dip at noon.

Due to a low tide at 11am on January 1, organisers are pushing the timing back so that registration will now be from noon with the dip at 1.30pm.

Registration is £10 with profits going to the RNLI and the Mackie Carers’ initiative.

If you would like to donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stonehaven-nippy-dip-2020?utm_term=QvqBvVWQA.