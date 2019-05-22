Stonehaven pool set to open on wave of optimism

It’s a big occasion in Stonehaven this weekend when the outdoor swimming pool season gets under way.

The UK’s most northerly lido will open its doors on Saturday under a working arrangement between Aberdeenshire Council and the Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Swimming Pool.

The local authority has carried out major work replacing much of the old pipework and undertaking painting in and around the pool basin, while the Friends have concentrated their efforts on the main pool building.

The popular attraction enjoyed a hugely-successful 2018 with 37,445 customers passing through its historic turnstiles during a scorching summer.

Friends chair Pete Hill described it as an “amazing season”.

He said: “We have our fingers crossed for another hot summer and similar visitor numbers this year.”

Mr Hill added: “The pool also won its fifth consecutive TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence and was admitted to the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame, a wonderful accolade for any attraction, but particularly for one which opens for only a short season.

“Not only that, but the Friends of the Pool were also honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.”

David Cook, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s culture and sport sub-committee, said: “Preparing for the pool’s new season is always a busy and exciting time and we are pleased to be continuing our long relationship with the Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Swimming Pool.

“Once again, there’s a great range of events and activities this year and we wish the Friends and all the pool’s customers the very best for a successful season.”

Set in an art deco listed building, the Olympic-size pool offers healthy fun for children of all ages, quiet sessions for adults and midnight swims in high season in its clean, filtered seawater heated to 29C 84˚F).

For more details about the open air pool, visit the website - www.stonehavenopenairpool.co.uk.