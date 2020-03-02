Stonehaven RNLI appeals for fundraising volunteers

Stonehaven RNLI is launching a recruitment drive for fundraising volunteers.

The role involves meeting and talking to people, or wanting to develop the skills, and seeking to be an ambassador for the RNLI in the local community.

Lorraine Clark, Stonehaven RNLI press officer, said: “This is a great opportunity to really make a difference by raising vital funds for our volunteer crew members and lifeguards

“This is a volunteer opportunity within the RNLI. Volunteers are people who, unpaid and of their own free will, contribute their time, energy and skills to support the purposes of the RNLI.

“They may perform a variety of tasks and duties, under direction and guidance, using their skills, knowledge and time to help the RNLI best achieve its objectives.”

If this is a role of interest, contact Stonehaven@rnli.org.uk.

The branch’s next fundraising event is a ‘Brew for the Crew’ this Saturday (March 7).

The coffee morning in St Bridget’s Hall is from 10am-noon.

Come along and enjoy a coffee and chat. RNLI merchandise is also for sale.