Stonehaven set for economic boost from Tour of Britain event

Stonehaven has been given a major business and tourism boost with confirmation that the town will host the start of the final stage of the Tour of Britain in September.

The announcement means the UK’s biggest and most prestigious cycle race finishes in the North-east for the first time.

The final stage will start in Stonehaven on Sunday, September 13, ending in Aberdeen.

Organisers have confirmed that the race, featuring some of the world’s top riders, will include the gruelling Cairn o’Mount climb.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford said: “Months of preparation and planning have already gone into the final stage of this exciting race, and whilst the full route is still being agreed I am pleased to see it getting under way with a popular Aberdeenshire challenge.

“Stonehaven will provide a great backdrop for the start, and the Cairn o’Mount will test the mettle of everyone involved.

“I feel sure that will be a ‘high point’ of the entire race.”

He added: “The opportunities that this stage presents to encourage the people of Aberdeenshire onto bikes, to revive a love of cycling and encourage people outdoors is as important as the exposure that the event will attract.”

The Tour of Britain gives cycling fans the opportunity to see the world’s best teams and riders competing on their doorstep.

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy said:“The Tour of Britain is a prestigious event in the UK’s sporting calendar and we’re incredibly proud to be hosting a stage for the first time.

“We look forward to welcoming the cycling elite and passionate supporters along the majestic route and to putting the region on the map for cycle tourists.”

Local politicians and business leaders have welcomed the announcement.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said: “The North-east is no stranger to popular destination events like Ride the North and the Tour series.

“Tens of thousands of cycling enthusiasts flock to Aberdeenshire and the city every year.

“But finally, beautiful Stonehaven is going to be the centrepiece of its own stage in 2020.

“That’s going to be a huge shot in the arm for the local economy.”

Stonehaven and Lower Deeside Councillor Sarah Dickinson said: “I am really delighted that Stonehaven will be hosting the start of the final stage of the tour.

“It is a great opportunity for residents and everyone who comes to enjoy this prestigious cycling event but also for new visitors to the town to discover what a fantastic place Stonehaven is to visit. I am looking forward to it.”

Businesses in the town are anticipating a major boost from the event.

Sheila Howarth, who is a committee member of Stonehaven Business Association and Tourism Group, said: “The Business Association and Tourism Group are delighted that Stonehaven is to host the final stage of the Tour of Britain cycle race.

“It’s great to showcase our stunning town to new people and, of course, we welcome the business that they bring to us.”

Relaunched in 2004 after a five-year absence from the calendar, the Tour of Britain is UK Cycling’s premier road cycling event, held annually across eight days in September.

The event will begin in Penzance for the first time.