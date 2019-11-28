Stonehaven set to shine this festive season

Stonehaven’s Christmas Lights switch-on event will take place this Saturday (November 30) - putting the town into the festive spirit.

Stonehaven and District Lions Club is once again spearheading the organisation of the event.

Along with many community groups, the club hopes to bring an afternoon of family fun and entertainment culminating with the Christmas tree and street lights being switched on at 5pm.

Julie Lindeman, of Stonehaven Lions, told the Leader: “We hope the weather is kind to us like last year.

“We would like to thank everyone who is helping us put this event on and everyone who is taking part.

“Without this support we couldn’t do these events. We look forward to welcoming everyone on the day.”

This year’s switch-on will be performed by Lorna Hay, of the town’s Market Bar.

Julie said: “Lorna supports so many of the groups and the events in the town and the Market Bar Fun Days raise thousands of pounds for our town.

“We all wanted to say thank you to her and everyone at the Market Bar and we were delighted when she agreed to switch the lights on.”

The event is due to start at 1pm.

Stonehaven and District Round Table will be hosting Santa in their sleigh.

Mulled wine and mince pies will be available at the Rotary club stall and handmade Christmas decorations will be on display at the Men’s Shed stall.

There will be traditional carol singing along with bouncy castles, tea-cup rides and bungee trampolines.

Mearns FM will be providing Christmas music throughout the day.