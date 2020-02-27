Stonehaven to host Tour of Britain cycle stage

Stonehaven will host the start of the final stage of the Tour of Britain in September.

The announcement means the UK’s biggest and most prestigious cycle race finishes in the North-east for the first time.

The final stage will start in Stonehaven on Sunday, September 13, ending in Aberdeen.

Organisers have confirmed that race, featuring some of the world’s top riders, will include the gruelling Cairn o’Mount climb.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford said: “Months of preparation and planning have already gone into the final stage of this exciting race, and whilst the full route is still being agreed I am pleased to see it getting under way with a popular Aberdeenshire challenge.

“Stonehaven will provide a great backdrop for the start, and the Cairn o’Mount will test the mettle of everyone involved. I feel sure that will be a ‘high point’ of the entire race.

“The opportunities that this stage presents to encourage the people of Aberdeenshire onto bikes, to revive a love of cycling and encourage people outdoors is as important as the exposure that the event will attract.”

The full route of the North-east stage of the Tour of Britain - which starts in Penzance - will be announced in the spring at the national launch of the 2020 race.