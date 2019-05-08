Stonehaven website launched to promote town

A new initiative has been launched to highlight the best that Stonehaven has to offer.

The Stunning Stonehaven website has been created as a means of promoting tourism-related businesses and events such as the Feein’ Market, Folk Festival, Beer Happening, and inform on local history.

It is designed to help visitors, and local people, discover what there is to see and do in the town, as well as where to eat, drink and stay.

The new website was officially launched last Wednesday bythe town’s Olympic curler Jackie Lockhart at a ceremony at the harbour attended by around 40 businesses.

With more than 300,000 people passing through Stonehaven each year and the setback of the closure of the tourist information office, Stonehaven Tourism Group and Business Association decided to develop the official online platform.

Sheila Howarth, of the Belvedere Hotel, one of the committee members behind the website project, said: “The main industry in Stonehaven is now tourism and we are determined to make this industry thrive through digital promotion both on our website and our social media channels.

“More people today are opting for staycations, so we want to make Stonehaven available to a wider market by increasing awareness of our beautiful harbour town.”

She added: “We want it to be a go-to site for tourists and locals alike so that they can get all the information about the town, whether it’s the history, what’s on, where to stay, where to eat and drink and so on.

“It’s really to promote the town and get people in and to get them to stay and spend money.

“With the new bypass opening we have seen an increase in people coming to the town so that is providing new opportunities.”

The online drive has been marked in the Scottish Parliament.

North East Region MSP Liam Kerr has asked Holyrood colleagues to support the campaign with a motion to Parliament.

He said: “Stonehaven has many breath-taking locations and leisure opportunities, both in and around town and within easy reach of potential tourists.

“This is about promoting the area as a one-stop shop for many of Aberdeenshire’s finest sights and experiences.

“I am positive Stunning Stonehaven will help add to the 300,000-plus visitors who pass through town every year.”

Local Councillor Sarah Dickinson has also praised the initiative,

She said: “This is a fantastic new website for Stonehaven.

“It reflects the local business association and tourism group’s passion for offering visitors to our town the best possible experience.

“The town has long had good transport links but is easier than ever to get to since the opening of the AWPR. The website administrators intend to keep the content relevant and up-to-date so before or once visitors have easily got here, they can also just as easily find out what to do, where to eat and where to stay. Local residents will also benefit from what it will offer.”