Stoney’s ‘Banksy’ reveals his identity

Stonehaven’s mystery sculptor – dubbed the Stoney Banksy – has revealed his identity.

Jim Malcolm’s sculptures, made of scrap metal, have been popping up around the community for about 15 years.

His latest creation a creel boat.

His work – largely inspired by the sea around his home town – has baffled the wider world as to the identity of the creator, though friends in the area knew it was Jim and often left scrap metal at his door to provide material.

He decided to tell his story through BBC Scotland’s arts programme Loop.

Jim, 68, said: “People have been trying to find who I am for a while now. Personally I get a bit embarrassed about it.

“What does it matter who did or didn’t do it.”

The TV series brings together stories about Scottish cultural figures and different arts practices along with short films from new talent.

As he reveals in his interview, Jim has been inspired by the sea from a young age, going out on boats from the age of eight and working much of his adult life on the ocean wave.

He latterly became a welder and retired three years ago.

Jim said: “The sea to me means freedom.”

He was spurred on to take up making his artworks, when he created a steel salmon – which he posted on the shoreline – to wind up a friend who had been found guilty of poaching.

Although he is inspired by the sea, Jim doesn’t always know how his creations – which have included fish, boats, a seal and a lighthouse all erected near the seafront - will turn out.

He explained: “It just evolves when I’m doing it. I never know what I’m doing till I’m finished.”

However despite the acclaim for his work, the pensioner remains modest: “I’m nae an artist, nah, I’m just a guy that sticks metal together.

“I make sculptures for the simple fact I enjoy doing it.”

Loop will be broadcast on BBC Scotland this evening at 11pm.