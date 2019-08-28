Sun out for Stoney Harbour Festival

Thousands of local residents and visitors thronged the quayside at Stonehaven for the annual Harbour Festival on Sunday.

After last year’s cancellation, organisers were delighted to welcome such a huge crowd.

David MacDonald, from Stonehaven Rotary Club, said: “The most repeated comment I heard was at the beach – it’s like being on a beach abroad.

“The day was a great success from start to finish.”

The festival was opened by Splasher the Dolphin, leading out Newtonhill Pipe Band.

The children’s competitions saw sandcastles cover the beach and the treasure hunt took families to all the stalls to try to find the photographs linked to the “Save our Seas” theme. The raft race was won by Team Hydrus on board HMS Hydrus.

Throughout the day, the Surfers Against Sewage team were on hand to offer advice on how we can all do our bit to Save our Seas.

The team from Paws on Plastic also showed how everyone – even our four-legged friends – can play a part.

Mearns FM kept everyone entertained with music and chat throughout the day.

David Lawman, of Stonehaven and District Lions Club, said: “A massive thanks to all our sponsors, all display providers, all stall holders and everybody who came along to help make the day a success – we could not have don’t it without you.”