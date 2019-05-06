Tennis club hoping for a big Tesco ‘win’

Stonehaven Tennis Club is hoping to serve up a major cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

The store has teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 awarded to local projects.

greenspace scotland is working with Groundwork to provide support to communities in Scotland.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to head along to stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

Stonehaven Tennis Club is one of the groups on the shortlist.

A club spokesperson said: “Tennis has been at the heart of Stonehaven going back to the 1880s.

“Today the club is a friendly and vibrant club with open doors to the whole community.

“Being a non-profit organisation means that the club works extremely hard to fundraise in order to keep our community facility in the best possible condition.”

The spokesperson added: “This year, replacement court fencing is one of our top priorities to ensure coaching programmes can continue to grow and that we can meet the needs of our local community.

“We are very grateful for this opportunity from Tesco to be selected for the public vote.

“Every vote counts and we really hope that people will support our cause.”

Voting for the tennis club project is open in the Newtonhill Tesco store during May.