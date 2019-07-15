The Bay joins Living Wage movement

The Bay in Stonehaven has announced its commitment to paying employees the ‘Real Living Wage’.

In a first for the UK fish and chip shop industry, the business has received the accreditation from the Living Wage Foundation, a charity which sets out to improve earnings for all.

The Bay Fish and Chips, voted Britain’s best eating experience by Lonely Planet last year, employs 22 team members in its busy sea-front shop.

Its founder Calum Richardson said: “I have always believed that wherever you work, you should be paid both fairly and well, therefore The Bay is proud to have been recognised as a ‘Real Living Wage’ employer.

“We’re incredibly lucky to have an award-winning team who all contribute towards serving up the best sustainably-sourced fish and chips around.”

Findings from the Living Wage Foundation have revealed that hospitality is the largest low-paid sector in Scotland with 67% of employees receiving less than the real cost of living.

Unlike the UK National Living Wage (£7.83 per hour), which is mandatory for all employees over the age of 25, the voluntary hourly rate calculated by the Living Wage Foundation (£9.00 per hour) is paid to employees from the age of 18.

As part of the accreditation, Mr Richardson will join a Living Wage Hospitality steering group to help increase wages for Scotland’s lowest paid workers.

Jack Evans, Living Wage Scotland manager said: “We are delighted to welcome The Bay Fish and Chips to the Living Wage movement.

“By becoming accredited they have joined the growing movement of more than 1400 companies in Scotland who recognise that Living Wage accreditation is the mark of a responsible employer.

“They are also raising the bar for employers within the hospitality industry.”