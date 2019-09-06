Top marks for Mearns pupil

A Mearns pupil is aiming for a career in international law after successfully gaining an A in her National 5 French – two years early.

Amelie Smith, 14, of Lathallan, gained top marks for her subject after teachers spotted her flair for languages within weeks of her enrolling as a pupil at the Johnshaven-based school.

Amelie sat her exam in May, while still in S2, two years ahead of her peers and is now beginning her studies towards Higher French.

A keen linguist with a passion for travel and international studies, she now hopes to get the grades in the rest of her subjects to combine language with law at university when she leaves Lathallan.

She said: “I joined Lathallan in S1 but before I started studying some subjects that I felt I’d be behind on.

“I’d heard that Lathallan had an excellent Modern Languages department so I began teaching myself French through an app called Duolingo.

“I’d only been at the school a few weeks when my French teacher decided to push me on and give me harder work.

“She spotted I had a talent and wanted to see how far I could go with it. By the middle of S2, it was decided I was good enough to present for the French exam, two years early.”

Lathallan recorded a number of individual successes in the recent SQA exams, with three pupils - Lydia Broadley, Millie Wark and Daisy White gaining five As at Higher level and National 5 pupils Hamish Gall and Campbell Mearns getting straight A’s across eight subjects.