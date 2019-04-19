Two women die in beach swimming tragedy

Two women have died after getting into difficulties while swimming off Aberdeen beach in the early hours of this morning.

The victims, aged 22 and 36 and both foreign nationals, were pulled from the sea and taken to hospital but died despite “extensive efforts” to save them.

Emergency services were called to the esplanade around 12.40am following reports of two people in the water.

Aberdeen and Stonehaven coastguard teams, a coastguard search and rescue helicopter, and RNLI lifeboat crew were called in.

Chief Inspector Martin Mackay, of Police Scotland, said: “Above all, my thoughts are with all of those who will be affected by this tragic incident.

“While officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding why these women came to be in the water so late at night, at this stage there appears to be no apparent suspicious circumstances.

“From our initial inquiries, which include speaking to a witness who was at the scene at the time, we understand that they entered the water for the purpose of swimming but sadly underestimated the conditions.”

He added that formal identification has not yet taken place and efforts are continuing to contact the women’s next of kin.