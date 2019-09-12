Wee Walks Week under way

Wee Walks Week is under way and the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) want to see as many people as possible taking the time to go for a short stroll daily in the national park.

But not just this week – every week of the year to benefit people’s health and wellbeing.

From September 9-15 the Cairngorms National Park is celebrating and promoting the best short local walks.

The aim is to encourage as many people to get out and enjoy a walk with friends, colleagues or neighbours, join a Ranger-guided walk or try out one of the Park’s many health walks.

Studies show that walking is an effective form of exercise – just 30 minutes a day is enough to make a significant difference to a person’s health.

Initiated four years ago by the CNPA through its Active Cairngorms campaign, the idea behind Wee Walks Week is to help people discover the health benefits of being active daily.

The CNPA says that Wee Walks Week isn’t a walking festival with organised, ‘led walks’ – it’s much more informal.

It hopes that people who take part will feel the benefits that come with walking and make it a regular part of their daily or weekly routine.

There is more information about Wee Walks Week at - https://cairngorms.co.uk/discover-explore/whats-on/wee-walks-week/.