Work begins on Viewmount facelift

Construction work to refurbish and extend Aberdeenshire Council’s Viewmount office in Stonehaven started on Monday.

Temporary arrangements for staff and customers are being put in place while the first phase of the project, running until November, gets under way – although services will continue to be provided from the office.

The work is being undertaken by Morrison Construction and the first phase will focus on the front section of the building, including refurbishment of the council chamber.

As a result, parking will be unavailable to staff and visitors at Viewmount, other than a small number of spaces for customers with mobility difficulties.

Access to Viewmount by foot will remain available, and visitors should follow the signed route to the temporary entrance at the site of the building - the same entrance used to access the Registrar’s Service.

Customers will still be able to request National Entitlement Cards and bus passes at the temporary reception, as well as pick up food waste bags and caddies.

It will not be possible to reach Arduthie School via the Viewmount car park while the work is taking place.

The school should be accessed via Arduthie Road, Queen’s Road, or Evan Street in the meantime.

It is expected that the first phase of the project will be complete by November, and the second phase by late summer next year.

Acting Kincardine and Mearns area manager Bruce Stewart said: “This is an extensive project that will thoroughly refurbish and modernise Viewmount and make it fit for the future.

“Along with our contractor, we are working hard to keep disruption to a minimum, so we would thank customers in advance for their patience while this important work is taking place.”

The oldest sections of Viewmount are Victorian, and Category C Listed.

The original building was first extended in the 1950s, and again in 1988.