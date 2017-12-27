Pillar’s special celebration

A special festive meal has been held in Stonehaven by a local mental health organisation.

Pillar Kincardine had been facing closure earlier in the year due to a lack of funding.

So the recent Christmas get-together - attended by 50 invited guests following its annual general meeting - was something of a celebration.

Service manager Moira Hurry said: “We were celebrating the fact that Pillar has managed to remain open to support members and people in the area looking for help to improve their mental wellbeing.

“We received generous donations from many other local organisation and individuals and a volunteer chef cooked for us on the day.

“Pillar would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who is worked to make it a day of celebration for Pillar Kincardine and the community it serves.”

New local butcher Robert Clark donated a turkey for the meal.

And five Mackie Academy pupils came along to help out.

Moira said: “They are terrific kids who are keen to get involved in volunteering with Pillar following a visit to one of our groups.

“We are delighted to have them come and help as we feel this type of engagement is a great way to get the anti-stigma message across to young people while raising awareness of the help available.”

Pillar has served the area for 30 years providing vital support for the most vulnerable members of the community.