Police appeal after fatal crash on A90

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal crash on the A90 near Stonehaven yesterday.

The collision took place around 5pm at the Lumgair junction and involved a white Kia Rio, a Vauxhall Zafira and an Isuzu D-Max.

The 80-year old male driver of the Kia Rio was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Vauxhall was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Constable Sarah Ritchie, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “We’re asking for anyone who was on that stretch of road around 5pm and saw the collision take place, or saw any of the vehicles beforehand to please come forward.

“If anyone has potential dashcam footage prior to the incident also, that would greatly assist our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2696 of January 10.